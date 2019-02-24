Crews douse afternoon blaze at Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Fire crews are busy at work once again, this time at a multi-unit structure on Ocean Boulevard.
Crews are battling a fire at the Coral Sands Motel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue says six units were impacted by the blaze. Evans says families displaced by the fire are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Officers on the scene tell WMBF News that one apartment was completely engulfed by the blaze while others suffered smoke damage. A viewer shared images and videos of the scene with WMBF News.
WMBF News has a crew en route to the scene and will pass along more information as it comes available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.