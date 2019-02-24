Another round of cooler weather moving in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a round of 70° warmth Sunday, we’re looking at a drop into the work week.
Temperatures quickly fall overnight with a round of lower 40s expected Monday morning. Despite mostly sunny skies, the temperatures will be a lot slower to climb. Only looking at afternoon highs around 58° on Monday.
The roller coaster ride takes a bit of a break this week as we look at slow climb through Friday. Afternoon highs return to 60° Tuesday, pushing into the middle 60s by the end of the week.
Clouds begin to filter back in through mid-week with showers expected Wednesday. We’ll likely see another round of showers arrive for Friday and early Saturday morning. Saturday really features warmer temperatures as we take the afternoon highs back to 70°. Don’t expect that to last as another drop arrive towards the end of next weekend.
