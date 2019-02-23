Woman killed in Timmonsville nightclub shooting, FCSO says

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Florence County deputies are still investigating Saturday after an incident at a Timmonsville nightclub turned fatal.
According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 2:21 am to several 911 calls of a shooting at Mike’s Warehouse, a night club located on East Smith Street in Timmonsville.
The Florence County Coroners Office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Anastasia Lowery of Effingham.
Deputies ask anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 498, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or on the “Submit-A-Tip on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones.
You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
