UPDATE: SCDOT promises to step up bridge repair by working 24 hours a day

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews.com
Intervention by Horry County legislator Kevin Hardee apparently got the attention of S.C. Department of Transportation employees, who sat down with a team of Horry legislators Wednesday morning to talk about projected delays on the reopening of the Main Street Memorial Bridge in Conway.
At a city council meeting Monday night, Conway city councilmen expressed frustration that the closing of the bridge might continue until well into the summer. Several city councilmen urged Conwayites to call their legislators to see how things might be speeded up.
That apparently led to Hardee, R-105, contacting S.C. Department of Transportation Commission Vice Chairman Tony Cox, who represents this area, who contacted SCDOT officials and was successful in getting a meeting that resulted in promises by the contractor to speed up its work on the bridge by extending the workday to a full 24 hours a day.
Hardee said after the meeting that SCDOT officials are “reasonably confident, based on what they’re seeing with the 24/7, they can be finished by Memorial Day.
Without it, he said, the completion date would have been pushed much later.
“I was pleased with the fact they were willing to go to 24/7,” Hardee said shortly after the meeting that included S.C. Rep. Jeff Johnson, R-58; S.C. Senator Luke Rankin, R-33; S.C. Senator Stephen Goldfinch, R-34; Leland D. Colvin, SCDOT deputy secretary for engineering; Andy Leaphart, chief engineer for operations; and Allen Hutto, SCDOT government affairs officer.
Hardee said the legislators wanted the meeting because they needed some answers. The SCDOT officials promised to give a weekly update on the bridge’s progress every Friday. Hardee plans to share those updates on Facebook each week.
“Am I happy?” Hardee asked. “Not totally. I share the frustration with the bridge being closed because I’m in the traffic on a regular basis myself, but in the back of my mind I know the bridge has to be repaired. I feel better after meeting with DOT,” he said.
The council meeting
Some Conway City Council members let their frustration flow after representatives from the S.C. Department of Transportation canceled their appearance at council’s Monday meeting where they were scheduled to give an update on the progress of the refurbishing of the Main Street Memorial Bridge and upcoming improvements to Cultra Road.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said she received a telephone call before the meeting telling her the DOT representatives wouldn’t be there because they didn’t have the information needed to make their presentation.
“I would rather they come with real answers than come with piecemeal,” she said.
Councilman William Goldfinch remembered a DOT official coming to an earlier council meeting when he was asked if they found something unexpected would it delay the work.
He quoted him as saying, “absolutely not.”
But now, the S.C. Department of Transportation’s bridge maintenance engineer Mark Hunter says rust uncovered by sandblasting the paint off of the bridge has delayed the projected opening until at least Memorial Day.
Even then there could still be some work that needs to be done under the bridge, but Hunter expects everything to be done by June 30.
“We don’t expect any work to go past July 4, but our great goal is to get this bridge open. I think some people indicated it’s supposed to open earlier. I honestly don’t know where that word came from,” he said.
In a letter to the Mayor, Leland D. Colvin, deputy secretary of engineering with SCDOT, wrote, “As the cleaning process began, it was determined that some additional repairs to the steel elements are needed to maximize the service life of the bridge. SCDOT is working with our engineers and contractor to develop a modified work plan that will expedite these additional repairs and are considering all options to minimize traffic impacts associated with the summer tourist season. We will continue to provide project updates.”
He goes on to say that he understands the impact and inconvenience the bridge’s closure has caused.
The letter, dated Feb. 14, goes on to say, “Today, we have placed message boards on U.S. 501 warning motorists of the bridge construction and advising tourists to utilize SC 22.”
Goldfinch urged everyone interested in the bridge to call their legislators and encourage them to do everything they can to help Conway with this project.
Councilwoman Jean Timbes was also disappointed about not getting a bridge update saying she has gotten many phone calls about what is going on with the bridge. She said she’s been forced to tell people that she will call them back when she knows more, but now she can’t keep her word because she hasn’t been given the answers to their questions.
Councilman Tom Anderson also didn’t hold back with his disappointment, saying he agreed totally with Goldfinch.
He also encouraged citizens to call their legislators and other state officials or, if they’re in Columbia, to drop by the Governor’s Office.
His message to bridge users was, “Please help us help you because so many people are being held hostage.”
And about routing people onto S.C. 22, he asked, what are they going to do on Memorial Day, dig up U.S. 501 on this side of Aynor to make people use S.C. 22?
The first date given by SCDOT put the renovation’s completion at March 30, but it wasn’t long before people were questioning that date.
Work to be done on the bridge included using “hydrodemolition” to remove a few inches of concrete off of the deck and install a new deck.
Painting the bridge required sand blasting. That’s when the rust problem surfaced, according to Hunter.
“The steel that appeared to be okay, a lot of it was corrosion,” he said.
He says the corrosion isn’t widespread, but it needs to be repaired.
“That’s something that was not indicated early on. Lot of times when you get into a bridge you find out that there’s more there to repair. The structure’s not unsafe. It’s got good capacity. It’s basically in good condition. We want to maximize the life of the bridge,” he said.
That’s the good news. Although others were estimating that the renovations would extend the life of the bridge for 10 to 15 years, Hunter says the renovations should extend the life of the bridge another 25 to 40 years.
Hardee said the estimate for the bridge’s extended lifespan at yesterday’s meeting was 30 years.
“The repair will last a long time because it’s a well-built bridge and it doesn’t have any substructure problems. It’s just basically some areas that have rust…It can be repaired,” the bridge maintenance engineer said.
The project will also include replacing rivets in the bridge with bolts.
“You won’t see any difference on the bridge, especially from a little bit away you won’t. A nice new-looking bridge is what it will look like,” he said.
Hunter said he was given the word to get the bridge open as soon as possible, and he was planning a meeting Tuesday to go over the schedule to make sure it’s open by Memorial Day.
Hunter said it isn’t unusual to get into a bridge project and find out there’s more work than expected.
Also, because it’s a long bridge there’s more work to do, he said.
He thinks people working on the project know what to expect now, and any new problems will be minor.
His goal is clear.
“We want to bring it back to its full glory and service,” he said.
Copyright 2019 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.