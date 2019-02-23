Suspects stole close to $6,000 in Victoria’s Secret merchandise, Horry County Police say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of suspects accused of shoplifting from an Horry County retail store.
Horry County Police posted security pictures on Facebook Saturday, of a group accused of stealing approximately $6,000 worth of merchandise from the Victoria’s Secret store on North Kings Highway in Horry County.
Anyone with information about the theft or these individuals is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-TIPS (8477) or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.