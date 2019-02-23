Spring-like warmth, showers return on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy the warmer weather because another drops looms early next week.
The cooler weather from Saturday retreats to the north as warmer temperatures return Sunday. Afternoon highs climb to right around 70°. Expect the clouds to linger with a line of showers arriving around lunchtime. The rain won’t last long and we clear it all out by 3 PM Sunday. We should see some breaks in the clouds by dinnertime.
Another drop arrives to kick off the work week. Temperatures fall back into the upper 50s Monday afternoon but steadily climb through the week. In fact, most of the area is around 70° again by Wednesday afternoon.
Rain chances look slim most of next week. While the clouds will thicken up at times, at most, we’re looking at some isolated showers.
