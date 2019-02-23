Police: 1-year-old shot by 6-year-old brother in North Charleston

Police: 1-year-old shot by 6-year-old brother in North Charleston
The incident occurred in the 2800 block of O’Brien Street at approximately 9:00 a.m., according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | February 23, 2019 at 2:15 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 3:19 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A baby is in the hospital after being shot by his 6-year-old brother Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 2800 block of O’Brien Street at approximately 9:00 a.m., according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.

Pryor says a preliminary investigation uncovered that the 6-year old found the gun and fired it while the two were in a room together.

The child was transferred to MUSC. There is no word on the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story. Please check back for additional details.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.