Police: 1-year-old shot by 6-year-old brother in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A baby is in the hospital after being shot by his 6-year-old brother Saturday.
The incident occurred in the 2800 block of O’Brien Street at approximately 9:00 a.m., according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.
Pryor says a preliminary investigation uncovered that the 6-year old found the gun and fired it while the two were in a room together.
The child was transferred to MUSC. There is no word on the condition of the victim.
This is a developing story. Please check back for additional details.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.