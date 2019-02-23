Police: Suspected Loris bank robber arrested while committing another bank robbery

Police: Suspected Loris bank robber arrested while committing another bank robbery
Victoria Neal (Source: Loris Police Department Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff | February 22, 2019 at 11:56 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 11:57 PM

WHITESVILLE, NC (WMBF) – A woman who robbed a bank in Loris was arrested after she robbed another bank in North Carolina, authorities said.

Officers responded to a bank robbery around 3:15 p.m. Friday in Whitesville. They were given a description of a woman, who police later identified as Victoria Neal.

Authorities said Neal was in the process of leaving the bank, carrying a bag of money when she was approached by officers and apprehended.

Neal is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators determined Neal is the same woman who robbed the BB&T in Loris. They said charges are pending in that case.

[ Police release photo of suspect in Loris bank robbery ]

Neal is in the Columbus County Detention Center. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.