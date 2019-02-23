Police: Suspected Loris bank robber arrested while committing another bank robbery

WHITESVILLE, NC (WMBF) – A woman who robbed a bank in Loris was arrested after she robbed another bank in North Carolina, authorities said.
Officers responded to a bank robbery around 3:15 p.m. Friday in Whitesville. They were given a description of a woman, who police later identified as Victoria Neal.
Authorities said Neal was in the process of leaving the bank, carrying a bag of money when she was approached by officers and apprehended.
Neal is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Investigators determined Neal is the same woman who robbed the BB&T in Loris. They said charges are pending in that case.
Neal is in the Columbus County Detention Center. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.
