Police searching for missing Murrells Inlet teen believed to be at risk

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are asking for the community’s help Saturday to find a missing 15-year-old.
Mackenzie Javens left her home on Tap Root Court in Murrells Inlet on Friday night. Authorities say she was last seen by neighbors on Feb. 22 around 6:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Highway 707.
According to a report Javens was last seen wearing a black hoodie, brown capri leggings, and brown Ugg boots.
Mackenzie is 5’2”, about 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say the teen may be at risk as she requires medication that she did not take with her when she left.
Anyone with information about Javens’ location is asked to please call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
