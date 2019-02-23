Police searching for missing Murrells Inlet teen believed to be at risk

🚨MISSING/RUNAWAY — AT RISK🚨



Mackenzie Javens, 15, left her home on Tap Root Court in Murrells Inlet Friday night.



She was last seen at McDonald’s on HWY 707.



Javens may be at risk as she requires medication she did not take with her.



Info? Call 843-248-1520. pic.twitter.com/a0Uz6OyTRm