One killed in Timmonsville nightclub shooting, FCSO says

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Florence County deputies are still investigating Saturday after an incident at a Timmonsville nightclub turned fatal.
According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 2:21 am to several 911 calls of a shooting at Mike’s Warehouse, a night club located on East Smith Street in Timmonsville.
Investigators say one person was shot and killed but will not release the victims identity while next of kin is being notified.
Deputies ask anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 498, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or on the “Submit-A-Tip on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones.
You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
