No. 19 Chants Take Two from Spartans in Twin Bill

Conway, S.C. – No. 19 Coastal Carolina outscored the Michigan State Spartans 25-5 to take both games of a doubleheader on Friday on day one of the 20th annual Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach held at Springs Brooks Stadium. The Chants blanked the Spartans 13-0 in game one and erased a three-run deficit in game two to beat the visitors from the Big Ten 12-5.
With the twin tilt sweep on Friday, the Chanticleers are now 6-0 on the season. It is their best start since opening up 2007 at 8-0.
The 13-0 shutout win is the first shutout of the season for the Chants and the first since posting a pair of shutout victories versus Little Rock on May 11 and 13 of last season.
The Chants pitching staff combined to strike out 21 batters while walking only two over the doubleheader.
Coastal got career days from a number of players highlighted by starting pitchers Zach McCambley (1-0) and Austin Kitchen (2-0) who both threw career-high innings to pick up the two wins.
Game 1: No. 19 Coastal 13, Michigan State 0
CCU got a quality start from McCambley (1-0), the first in his young career, and scored at least one run in every inning but one to rout the Spartans 13-0 in game one.
Making his second start of the season, McCambley threw a career-high 6.0-scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk, while matching his career-high with six strikeouts. He allowed just seven base runners over his six innings on the mound, with only one of those getting past second base.
The Chants bats broke out in a big way, as 10 different players contributed to 15 base hits and a season-high 13 runs scored.
Third baseman Keaton Weisz (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) led the way with his first career three-hit game as a Chant while senior Kieton Rivers (2-for-3, 2B, 2 runs, SB), junior Scott McKeon (2-for-4, run) and redshirt sophomore Jared Johnson (2-for-2, HR, 2B, BB, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) all had two hits apiece in the shutout win.
In addition to Weisz’ three-RBI game, Johnson, Zach Biermann (1-for-6, 2 RBIs) and Parker Chavers (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBIs, run) all had two RBIs each.
The loss fell to Michigan State starter Mason Eria (1-1) who was roughed up for 11 runs, eight of which were earned, on 10 hits, two walks and two strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work.
The Spartans offense was held in check, as Royce Ando (1-for-3) and Dan Chmielewski (1-for-4) had the lone two hits in the game for the visitors which was a pair of singles in the second inning.
The home team in white scored two runs in the first, three in the second and two more in the third inning highlighted by a solo home run from Chavers to take a big lead.
With a 7-0 lead, Coastal added a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth, this time headlined by a solo shot from Weisz to extend its lead to 11-0 after five innings of play.
Johnson added a home run in the seventh and the home team tacked on another run in the eighth to put the final score at 13-0.
The Coastal bullpen of Jakob Mattos (2.0 IP, 3 K) and Dylan Gentry (1.0 IP, K) finished out the final 3.0 innings of the game to keep the shutout intact in the blowout win.
The three pitchers of McCambley, Mattos and Gentry combined to allow two hits, walk one and strikeout 10 for the contest.
Game 2: No. 19 Coastal 12, Michigan State 3
Coastal fell behind 3-0 after three innings but then scored 12 unanswered runs over five innings to run away with a 12-5 come from behind win in game two of the doubleheader.
Making his first start since 2016, Kitchen (2-0) allowed three runs over the first three innings of the contest before settling down to get seven-straight outs over the third, fourth and fifth innings en route to his second win on the year. The lefty gave up three runs, on seven hits and matched his career high with five strikeouts over a career-high 5.0 innings pitched.
The offense rapped out a season-high 18 base hits to score double-digit runs for the fourth-straight game in the 12-5 win.
Outfielder Cameron Pearcey (4-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, SB) recorded a career-high four base hits in the nightcap, while Cory Wood (3-for-4, 2B, BB, 3 runs), Kyle Skeels (3-for-4, 2 2B, HBP, 2 RBIs, 3 runs) and Chavers (3-for-4, HR, 5 RBIs, 2 runs) all had three hits apiece to help lead the offensive surge. The five RBIs were a career-high for Chavers.
Again the bullpen shined in the win, as right-handed pitchers Matt Eardensohn (1.2 IP, 1 hit, 4 K), Davie Inman (1.1 IP, 2 ER, 1 hit, BB, K) and Bobby Holmes (1.0 IP, K) combined to strike out six and walk just one over the final four innings of play.
The Spartans starter again took the loss in the defeat, as Jesse Heikkinen (0-1) allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out seven in 4.0 innings on the mound.
At the plate in game two, Michigan State’s Marty Bechina (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, run) and Ando (1-for-3, BB, 2 RBIs, run) combined to drive in all five runs in the loss.
Down 3-0 going into the bottom of the third, the home team in teal plated two runs on three singles, a hit batsman and a sacrifice fly to close the gap to one at 3-2 heading into the fourth inning.
Following a Wood two-out double and an RBI single by Pearcey to tie the game up at 3-3 in the fourth, the Chanticleers took the lead in the fifth on a heads-up baserunning play in which Skeels scored from third on a slow ground ball to the left side off the infield to put Coastal in front at 4-3.
CCU blew the game open in the bottom of the sixth, as the Chants used six hits and one Michigan State error to push across five runs, highlighted by RBI doubles from Pearcey and Skeels and a two-out RBI triple from McKeon to run out to a 9-3 lead with three innings to play.
Chavers added a monster three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh, his second home run of the day, to extend the Chants lead to nine at 12-3.
Michigan State picked up a two-run home run off the bat of Bechina in the eighth to put the score at 12-5, where it would stand at the end of the game.
Coastal (6-0) will return to action tomorrow afternoon to host Kent State (0-4) at 3 p.m. ET at Springs Brooks Stadium. No. 21 NC State (5-0) and Michigan State (1-4) are slated to play at 11 a.m. ET.