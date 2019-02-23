$50 million MUSC hospital to replace 2 Pee Dee hospitals

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – A brand new hospital will be coming to the Pee Dee.
MUSC Health, the clinical enterprise of the Medical University of South Carolina, signed a letter of intent with the Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital that authorizes MUSC to construct, own and operate a new $50 million replacement hospital.
“Our hospital has always maintained a focus on delivering the best care available to our patients and families,” said Scotty Campbell, chair of the board for Lake City Community Hospital. “To extend that focus, we must recognize the added value that MUSC Health brings to the equation. Collaborating on a new hospital to serve our friends and neighbors is the most logical, productive and fiscally responsible solution possible.”
A replacement hospital is desperately needed in Williamsburg County due to the October 2015 flood in Kingstree. The Williamsburg Regional Hospital was flooded and caused black mold and damage that was beyond repair.
The new hospital will be a 25-bed critical access facility that will provide care through traditional on-site delivery as well as through virtual visits.
The new MUSC Health facility will serve the health care needs of the Lower Florence County Hospital District, other areas of Florence, residents of Williamsburg County, as well as neighbors from nearby counties, according to a press release.
When the new MUSC facility opens, both Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital will transfer all operations for inpatient and outpatient services to the new MUSC hospital.
The location for the new hospital has not been finalized but several options are under review.
Construction of the new hospital is expected to take between 24 and 36 months with an opening date projected in fall 2022, according to officials.
