FIRST ALERT: Quick hitting showers, warmer, windy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A changeable Sunday forecast is on tap with fog, showers sunshine and wind all on the way today.
The cooler weather from Saturday retreats to the north as warmer temperatures return this morning. Dense fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies this morning and increasing chances of showers through midday.
A fast moving line of showers will move through inland areas late this morning and to the coast by midday into the early afternoon. No heavy rain is expected and the showers will not last long. In fact expect the clouds to start clearing by the early afternoon with sunny skies at times by later today. Southerly winds will push temperatures to spring-like levels today with afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s.
Winds will turn quite gusty later today as well with gusts of 30 to 35 mph likely at times.
Cooler temperatures arrive to kick off the work week as readings fall back into the upper 50s Monday afternoon but steadily climb through the week. In fact, most of the area is around 70° again by Wednesday afternoon. A much needed break from fog, showers, mist and drizzle is on tap for this week as well.
Rain chances look slim most of next week. While the clouds will thicken up at times, at most, we’re looking at some isolated showers.
