Dove launches program to give $5,000 to new fathers without paternity leave

(CNN) - Dove beauty bars may be designed for women, but the company is doing something big for men.
They're offering $5,000 grants for fathers who don't have access to paid paternity leave.
According to Dove's website, the company's paternity leave fund aims to raise more than $1 million in two years for dads across the nation.
The idea is to give more fathers of newborns the chance to stay home with their children.
To receive the grant, the men have to sign a pledge committing to helping companies give paternity leave to new fathers.
More and more companies are expanding family leave to include fathers.
Despite the efforts, according to Dove, fewer than one in five men are offered paid paternity leave in the U.S.
“Working dads shouldn’t have to choose between their children and a paycheck,” Dove’s website says. “Because when they take paternity leave, it benefits families, workplaces and communities.”
