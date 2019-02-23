DETAILS: Man wielded knife, yelled at officers before barricading himself inside home

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – New information released Saturday paints clearer picture of an incident inside an Horry County home Wednesday, that triggered a SWAT team response.
According to an incident report, responding officers arrived to a home on Lilly Naz Lane around 5:20 p.m., attempting to execute a mental health pick-up.
Police say the man originally hid inside the home before cracking the front door to tell officers he had done nothing wrong and was not leaving. The report continues to say after a shoving match at the front door, the man fled into the kitchen and grabbed a knife.
HCPD says officers attempted multiple times to deescalate the situation but the man became uncooperative and locked himself inside the residence.
Additional officers arrived on scene and saw the man open a rear sliding door while holding knives, the report states. The man retreated inside the residence and “continued to be defiant,” according to the report.
Police say the man had the kitchen stove on high heat and was making the knives “red hot,” as well as boiling a large pot of water and mixing it with spices. According to the report, power to the home was shut down after the man said he was going to burn the house down.
The situation was resolved without incident around 9:10 p.m., Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said. She added the man was not arrested.
