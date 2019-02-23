1 arrested, accused of social media threats against Florence convention center

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Police arrested a man who they said threatened violence against an entertainment facility in Florence.
Tyheim Nicholas Shackue Brown is accused of posting social media threats on Friday against the Florence Center.
The Florence Center is a 10,000 arena that is currently hosting the 2019 South Carolina High School League Lower State Basketball Tournament. The schedule shows that the Darlington High School boys basketball team is taking on Wilson High School.
Officers obtained an arrest warrant for unlawful communications against Brown. They have not said what was posted on social media.
Police found him inside the Magnolia Mall just after 6 p.m. and took him into custody.
He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.
