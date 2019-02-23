Aberdeen golf course renovated and re-opened following damage done by Hurricane Florence

LONGS, SC (WMBF) -- It was an exciting weekend for golfers at Aberdeen County Club as the course reopened to the public just on the horizon of the spring golf season.
For years the Grand Strand has been known as the golf capital of the world, but after hurricane Florence some of the top courses were forced to shut down for several months.
One of those, Aberdeen Country Club, that five months ago sat under nearly six feet of flood water forcing the course to close and rebuild.
Over the years the course has seen its fair share of flooding, but nothing as severe as the damage left behind by hurricane Florence.
For months the grounds crew worked tirelessly to reopen the 27-hole facility, which included remodeling and renovating the 4,000-square-foot clubhouse that sat under water for two weeks.
“To see the players is just something special,” said Gary Lagasse.
For golfer Gary Lagasse and his friend Danny Hause, Aberdeen is much more than a golf course, it’s their home.
A home five months prior sat underwater.
“We had 33 inches of water in the condos and maybe about two feet in most of the homes,” said Danny Hause.
This was the longest Aberdeen Country Club had ever been forced to shut down due to flood damage and for golfers it was a sense of normalcy returning to the course.
“Guy Davis, kudos to him he’s done such a great job the course is excellent,” said Lagasse.
The 27-hole course welcomed back more than 100 golfers this weekend, a place many golfers consider one of the premier courses along to Grand Strand.
“As we started to make our way back in the community kept asking are, we going to open,” said Corey Bowers, Head Professional of Aberdeen.
“We were excited to get this golf course back where it needed to be,” said Steve Mays, President of Founders Group International.
As homeowners still rebuild in the surrounding neighborhood, residents said it’s nice to have golf back in their community.
“When people came back here, they never thought [the course] wasn’t going to come back and it came back beautiful,” said Hause.
Founders Group International also helped residents in Aberdeen community last fall hosting a charity golf tournament that raised more than $6,700 for the Aberdeen Homeowners Association.
