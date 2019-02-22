Warmer weather returns for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The clouds linger through the weekend with the risk of showers sticking around.
After a 20° in temperatures Friday, the warmer weather starts to move back in Saturday. Coastal areas climb to 66° Saturday afternoon but that warm air will struggle to move into the Pee Dee. In fact, Florence will likely top out around 58° through Saturday. The clouds stick around but outside of an isolated shower, rain chances remain slim.
Everybody enjoys the warmer weather as we move into Sunday! Temperatures climb to 71° Sunday afternoon as the clouds continue to stick around. We do expect a few showers to arrive into the early afternoon but the rain won’t stick around for long.
The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues into early next week as another drop arrives. We fall to around 60° by Monday afternoon then turn around and climb back to 70° by mid-week.
