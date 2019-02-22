Three arrested after deputies seize drugs, firearm

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Three people were arrested Thursday after deputies seized drugs and a firearm following two search warrants, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
The warrants were executed at 7035 Highway 710 North and 130 Charlotte Road, near Red Springs. Deputies say they seized cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
Sheryl Nicklette Deese, 31, of Red Springs, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.
Alford Lee Hunt, 49, of Red Springs, was arrested on outstanding warrants for driving while license revoked. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1,000 secured bond.
According to the release, another person was arrested on an unrelated matter. David Maurice Bell, 44, of Lumberton, was arrested on outstanding warrants for possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bell was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.
