That’s some bull: Farm animal causes scene on Ohio road

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - We know why the chicken crossed the road -- but what about the bull?
That question is probably still on the mind of Greater Cincinnati drivers who passed the bulky bovine on Lesourdsville-West Chester Road in Liberty Township Thursday evening.
Jeanni Quinn captured the farm animal bullying his way through traffic. She posted the surprising video on Facebook saying, “just another day in Liberty.”
Quinn said the best part was when the gentleman tried to steer the steer by yelling, “Peanut, go left.”
Tina Boehm responded to the post. She said she works at the Liberty Farm Market on Princeton Road and says the bull’s name is actually Duke.
Stephen Willis also responded, sharing his thanks to everyone for being patient while they got Duke back to his farm.
“We do have a great community as no one really got upset over having to wait around on the road until we got him put up," Willis said. "The best part was with all the kids on the bus cheering Duke on! I wish I knew how to thank several of the ladies that jumped out of there cars to help along the way. Again, thank you everyone.”
Duke really milked his escape Thursday. We’re glad the vehicles were able to moooove out of his way.
