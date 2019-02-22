Stolen Salvation Army donation truck recovered

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A stolen Salvation Army donation truck has been found.
According to Jerry Williams, director of community relations for the Salvation Army of Horry County, the vehicle was stolen sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning. He added the truck, which was recovered in Conway about an hour after it was stolen, was called in by a follower on the Salvation Army Facebook page.
The vehicle was purchased from Palmetto Chevrolet in 2017 and doesn’t have a logo on it. According to Williams, the vehicle is used to pick up furniture and other heavy items.
A report was filed by the Horry County Police Department, Williams said.
