Shots fired near CCU, students told to shelter in place, university says

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University sent out an alert to students saying that shots were fired at a private off-campus housing.
The alert says that students at Campus Walk Apartments need to shelter in place. The Campus Walk Apartments are located near Highway 501, off of Youpon Drive.
A CCU spokeswoman said that several law enforcement agencies are on the scene and CCU police are assisting in the case.
WMBF News reporter Casey Watson is on the scene and is being told to stay back. She is in a parking lot with about a dozen other students who can’t get home right now.
It’s not clear if anyone is hurt.
