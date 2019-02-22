Settlement reached in federal lawsuit alleging Florence school district knew of former SRO’s ‘inappropriate conduct’ with students

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit filed by a former Florence County student who claims she was sexually assaulted by a former school resource officer who the district knew had a history of misconduct.
Check registries show the victim was paid $75,000, plus $116,322.80 in fees. All told, approximately $191,322.80 was paid out from the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund.
The lawsuit alleged that former SRO Jamil Hill assaulted and forced a then 17-year-old Wilson High School student to engage in unprotected sex during the 2016-2017 school year.
Additionally, the girl alleged Hall told her of inappropriate relationships with other students at Florence’s Wilson High.
Florence School District One, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Hall were all named in the lawsuit
Hall was ultimately fired from the FCSO following an investigation into the allegations. In February 2017, he was arrested and charged with sexual battery of a student and misconduct in office.
A check of the Florence County Public Index shows that there has been little action taken in the case since the charges were initially filed.
