Rice sounds off on health insurance, continued growth in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – U.S. Rep. Tom Rice touched on a variety of issues affecting the area and the country during a sit-down with WMBF News.
That included taking viewer questions as well. One viewer wrote:
“My daughter is a type one diabetic. She’s in her senior year of high school. She plans on going to college and becoming a teacher. I’m afraid when she gets a job she will not be able to get insurance or if she does she will not be able to afford it. Please tell me what congress is going to do on pre-existing conditions and the price of diabetes drugs and supplies.”
Rice responded by saying it’s the law of the land for insurance companies to provide coverage for pre-existing conditions.
“Nothing we've done will do away with that. And when Republicans passed their alternative, it provided the mandate for pre-existing conditions. All Republicans are in favor of retaining the mandate of pre-existing conditions,” Rice said.
Rice also touched on Horry County’s continuous growth. The county is expected to have an additional 275,000 people by 2040.
The congressman said, without a doubt, Horry County will be able to handle the growth. He noted that even though Myrtle Beach has a population of roughly 33,000, the area needs to plan 300,000 due to tourists.
That’s where the money generated from those tourists should factor in.
“You gotta use that flow of tourism dollars in some way to support the needs of these tourists. So, it creates a unique set of problems and where we are has evolved. Is it perfect? No, but it is working, yes. So infrastructure is growing and we have a very bright future,” he said.
The congressman also touched on the border wall and the current state of the Interstate 73 project.
