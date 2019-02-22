Restaurant Scorecard: Mildew, a leaking faucet, plus one perfect score

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our Restaurant Scorecard found mildew, missing ceiling tiles and other issues at restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area.
At Pan American Pancake House at 1305 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, inspectors found mildew build up on the deflector plate in the ice machine.
There were cracks on the back screen door and that door wasn’t tightly-sealed when closed, according to inspectors.
Inspectors also found grease build-up on the side of the cooking equipment and on the hood filters. They also took note of a leaking faucet on the hand sink in the expo line. Ceiling tiles were flaking, punctured, cracked or missing throughout the business and there was also mildew found on the some of the walls, according to inspectors.
Pan American Pancake House received a 91 out of 100.
At the Liberty Steakhouse and Brewery at 1312 Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach, Inspectors noted improper cold holding temperatures for some food.
Small cutting boards on the cook line had excessive cuts and grooves and loors on the cook line were chipping and missing tile, according to inspectors.
Liberty Steakhouse and Brewery received a 94 out of 100.
The perfect score this week goes to Licks at 11 South Ocean Boulevard in Surfside Beach. They received a 100.
Do you drink wine? Ever heard of mead?
The Savannah Bee Company at Broadway at the Beach is opening second location. The second location will be located at Barefoot Landing at 4898 Highway 17 South, Unit 84 in mid-to-late March.
Employees said the new spot will have honey or mead wine tasting, facial products and even a cafe with honey type beverages.
