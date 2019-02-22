Myrtle Beach man accused of beating man, woman with tire iron

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested and charged after authorities said he beat a man and woman in the face with a tire iron in Orangeburg County.
Thomas Jordan Hill, 36, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, on count of kidnapping and two counts of possession of a weapon during a crime.
Deputies responded to a call Thursday morning after a witness reported seeing a man with severe injuries lying in the roadway.
The man told deputies he had been attacked and beaten in the head and face by another man wielding a tire iron.
Deputies found Hill further down the road in a truck with the woman. She was screaming as he was dragging her out of the truck, according to authorities. The woman said that Hill threatened to sexually assault, beat her in the face with the tire iron and used a syringe to stab her multiple times.
“This is just a brutal attack of unchecked rage against two people who did nothing but try to help this individual,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There is information this individual may have been under the influence of drugs. But that’s no excuse for attacking someone at any level, or for any crime for that matter.”
Hill appeared in court on Friday where his bond was denied.
The man and woman remain in the hospital and the woman suffered multiple facial fractures.
