Man charged with rape, stalking

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges related to several assaults, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
James Gentry, 19, of St. Pauls, is charged with second-degree forcible rape, attempted second-degree force sex offense, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor stalking. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Deputies say the incidents happened between Aug. 30, 2017 to March 21, 2018, in the St. Pauls area.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Juvenile Division at 910-671-3140.
