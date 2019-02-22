Man accused of firing shots into home

Kirby W. Locklear (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | February 22, 2019 at 6:27 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 6:27 AM

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Wednesday morning after deputies say he fired several shots into a home.

According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Kirby W. Locklear is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies allege Locklear fired several shots into a home in the 2000 block of Fairly Road in Maxton on Feb. 15. At the time of the shooting, three people were inside the home, the release states.

According to deputies, the shooting was a result of an altercation Locklear had with a person who resided at the residence.

Locklear was given a $25,000 secured bond and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center.

