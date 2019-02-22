HISTORICAL FAIL! Only one state can U.S. citizenship test, according to survey

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It’s sad but true – only one U.S. state can pass the citizenship exam.
This is according to the results of a new 50-state survey conducted by the Woodrow Wilson Foundation in which 41,000 Americans were asked questions about basic U.S. history.
Among all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 53 percent of Vermont residents were able to earn a passing grade for U.S. history, according to the survey. People in every other state failed. In the lowest-performing state, only 27 percent were able to pass.
South Carolina made the bottom 10, with only 34 percent of residents able to pass. Coming in dead last was Louisiana.
The full results of the survey can be found here.
Below is a test with some of the questions found on the U.S. Citizenship test. Take the test and see how well you know this country’s history.
