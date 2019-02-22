HCPD: No shots appear to have been fired in incident at off-campus housing near CCU

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – No shots appear to have been fired in an incident at off-campus housing near Coastal Carolina University’s campus that prompted an alert for students to shelter in place.
This was the result of the Horry County Police Department’s investigation into the matter, which ended with one man being taken into custody Thursday night after reportedly barricading himself into one of the apartments at CampusWalk Apartments off of Hicks Circle.
According to information from the HCPD, officers were called to the apartment complex after a call came in about shots being fired around 7:15 p.m.
CCU sent out an alert telling students to shelter in place.
The suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment and gas canisters were ultimately used to bring him out. The man was taken into custody at 11:53 p.m. Thursday.
“Our investigation since the resolution of the incident shows that no firearms were located in subject’s apartment, and it is believed that no shots were fired,” according to the HCPD. “It is believed that the subject was making the aforementioned ‘popping’ noises through other means.”
