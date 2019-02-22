GSATS portion of Highway 501 widening to cost additional $10.5 million

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Area Transportation Study’s portion of Highway 501 widening between S.C. 31 and Gardner Lacy Road comes with a steeper price tag than first thought.
Assistant Executive Director Mark Hoeweler of Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments said due to right of way and things like storm drainage, they had to increase the expense and adjust their budget while also knocking some other intersection projects in our area further down on the list.
“Prior to the meeting, we had been given notice of some pretty steep cost increases," said Hoeweler
The project initially came with a $7 million price tag but now it’s up another $10.5 million totaling $17.5 million.
“To move those projects forward, we had to move our budget around to include those numbers in there. It wasn’t easy," Hoeweler said.
Some intersection projects in North Myrtle Beach, Conway and Myrtle Beach were bumped down on the list, and have to take a back seat until after 2023.
Those projects include Broadway Street, Oak Street and 9th Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach, U.S. 17 and 27th Ave. S. in North Myrtle Beach, and U.S. 378 and 16th Avenue in Conway.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said the six lane widening of Highway 501 is something that needs to be done.
“Where we’re standing right now will be the edge of the road, it will still be the right of way," said Vaught.
Horry County is funding the portion from Gardner Lacy Road to Highway 544. Vaught said they’re grateful for all the help they can get.
“Everything that GSATS can do to help us out, to move this process along, will be that much better for us," said Vaught.
If you’re interested in submitting public comment, you can do so until March 18. The directions on how to do that can be found here.
