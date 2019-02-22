FIRST ALERT: Cool misty Saturday, much warmer Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The clouds linger through the weekend with the risk of showers sticking around at times.
Cloudy cool and misty weather will stick around today. Morning temperatures in the lower and middle 40s will only slowly climb into the upper 50s by this afternoon along the Grand Strand and into the lower 50s inland. No significant rain is expected, but light mist and drizzle will be likely at times.
Milder weather will once again start to overspread the region beginning tonight and temperatures will actually rise during the nighttime hours. By daybreak Sunday, most areas will be in the lower 60s.
Everybody enjoys the warmer weather as we move into Sunday! Temperatures climb into the lower 70s Sunday afternoon as the clouds continue to stick around. A fast moving line of showers will move through from midday into the early afternoon, but the day will not be a washout and no heavy rain is expected.
The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues into early next week as another drop arrives. We fall to around 60° by Monday afternoon then turn around and climb back to 70° by mid-week. For the first time in a very long time, the forecast is 100% rain-free by Monday.
