Deputies investigating theft of FedEx van

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be involved in the theft of a FedEx delivery van, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
The van was stolen from Whaler Place in Murrells Inlet on Jan. 30. The man’s image was captured on surveillance footage when he left a vehicle at Bubba’s Crab Shack in Surfside Beach on Feb. 6, the release states.
Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.