Two charged in Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection to shooting last month in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report.
Police responded to the incident in the 1300 block of Hemingway Street on Jan. 8. According to the report, police determined several shots had been fired in the area after speaking with several witnesses.
Police charged Antonio Terrell Pierce, 22, with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and malicious damage to personal property.
Tyreauna Nautica Holmes, 18, is charged with obstructing justice and accessory after the fact to a felony.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Holmes was released on $20,000 Wednesday evening. As of Thursday morning, Pierce remains behind bars.
