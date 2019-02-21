Topgolf expected to boost golf tourism in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After nearly two years of planning and construction, Topgolf Myrtle Beach is just weeks away from opening the doors to its newest location.
It also seems fitting to bring Topgolf to Myrtle Beach which has been long known as the "Golf Capital of the World.”
“I think if you ask the golfers that come here and the new golfers that are building a history in Myrtle Beach, they see us as the golf capital of the world,” said former PGA President Will Mann.
For decades golf tourism had been a thriving business in the Grand Strand, but in recent years a number of courses have been forced to shut down.
So could a golf entertainment venue help grow the sport?
“We’re a great fit for Myrtle Beach obviously, but we’re going to bring a lot more,” said Jeff Kowalski, Director of Operations.
As Topgolf gets ready to open its newest location here in Myrtle Beach, former PGA President and Director of CCU’s PGA Program, Will Mann is hopeful this could introduce a new generation to the game of golf.
“They're bring golf to young people and people who have never played golf before,” said Mann.
The three-level, 55,000 square foot venue will be Topgolf’s 53rd location and the first in the Palmetto State which features more than 360 golf courses.
“We offer lessons here at Topgolf, so they can come here and play a little bit and those who enjoy playing the game take lessons with us and that’s just growing those golfers,” said Kowalski.
It will even give avid golfers a place to go on a rainy day or continue their play at night, opening a whole new world of opportunities for golf in Myrtle Beach.
“I think it’s going to be a great influence on our program and golf in Myrtle Beach,” said Mann.
Officials with Topgolf Myrtle Beach said they will be open to hosting group events starting on March 4th and plan to open to the public that same week.
