Syracuse hoops coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway

SYRACUSE, NY (AP/Gray News) — Police say Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a 51-year-old man walking outside his vehicle on a highway.
Syracuse police say the man had been in a car with some others before at about 11:22 p.m. Wednesday after their vehicle crashed.
Police say Boeheim drove by and struck the pedestrian while trying to avoid the vehicle.
According to Syracuse.com, Jorge Jimenez, 51, of Syracuse was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boeheim is cooperating with the investigation and remained on scene after the accident. Police say there was no sign that Boeheim, nor the other driver, was impaired. No tickets have been issued to Boeheim at this time.
Syracuse defeated Louisville 69-49 Wednesday night during a home game.
The full statement from the Syracuse police:
The Syracuse Police Department investigates a fatal crash. On Thursday, February 21, 2019, at about 11:22 P.M., the Syracuse Police Department responded to 690 East near Thompson Road for a crash. Upon Officers arrival, they found a 51 year old victim, Jorge Jimenez, of Syracuse who had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to Upstate University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Syracuse Police Department Traffic Section commenced an investigation. As a result of that investigation so far, it was revealed that the victim was an occupant in a vehicle that had lost control on the highway striking a guard rail. The occupants then exited the vehicle and proceeded to walk on the highway within close proximity to that vehicle. An oncoming vehicle noticed the disabled car and tried avoiding the vehicle which was in the middle of the road. As a result, the driver, James Boeheim 74, of Fayetteville NY struck the victim who was standing on the side of the road. Both drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with this investigation. Field sobriety and alco-sensor tests for both drivers were negative for any signs of impairment. Reconstruction of the scene will be performed and speeds cannot be determined at this time. No Uniformed Traffic Tickets have been issued at this time.
