Suspect Search: Woman requires stitches after being cut by glass; man allegedly threatens homeowners during repair work

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities say he missed striking her, but hit a glass in her hand. The incident required stitches.
A second man was allegedly supposed to do work on the victim’s home, but now stands accused of pulling out a gun and threatening that homeowner’s life. Horry County police are looking for two suspects.
First up is Richard Thomas Sterling. Police said they responded to Grand Strand Hospital Feb. 3 regarding an assault. The victim alleges she and Sterling got into an argument when the suspect attempted to hit her but struck the glass in her hand instead.
That victim had to go to the hospital to receive stitches. She said the entire altercation happened in front of her 2-year-old son. Sterling is charged with second-degree domestic violence. He’s 31 years old with a last known address of Ninth Avenue in Myrtle Beach.
Police are also looking for Juventino Plaza Arias. Authorities said the 48-year-old went to the victim’s Conway home on Jan. 31 to help paint their house. The two made a trip to Lowes to look for the paint.
When they got back to the home they were discussing possible cabinet work when the victim said Arias started shaking her and yelling that he was going to kill her.
A second victim alleges Arias grabbed him by the shirt and forced him into the backyard and then pulled out a gun. He said Arias forced him to his knees and then pressed the barrel of the gun to his throat, making it tough to breathe. The suspect allegedly threatened to kill that victim as well.
That victim said another worker told Arias to stop and he did. Once the police were called, he left the scene. He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery, and has a last known address of Embassy Lane in Conway.
