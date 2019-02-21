Sheriff’s office opens investigation into who burned dog with chemicals

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they’ve opened an investigation into who burned a dog with chemicals.
A dog named Chester was found by a Good Samaritan in Hemingway on Feb. 11 on County Line Road near Bullard Road.
He was taken to St. Frances Animal Shelter where officials there said he was emaciated and covered in burns, likely caused by chemicals poured on his head and flank.
The animal shelter has said that despite being in pain, Chester is always wagging his tail and can’t resist a good chin scratch.
There is a $1,000 reward for credible evidence that leads to an arrest, according to a post on the St. Frances Animal Shelter’s Facebook page. Anyone with information can either call the St. Frances Animal Shelter at 843-546-0780 ext. 5 or the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
Those who want to donate to Chester’s medical care can click here and make a note that it’s for Chester.
