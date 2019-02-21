Police look to identify two wanted for questioning in Horry County Walmart shoplifting complaints

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are looking for a man and woman who are wanted for questioning regarding a number of instances of shoplifting at area Walmart stores, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
“Reminder – Walmart’s ‘Save Money, Live Better’ slogan does not mean shoplifting is legal!” the post read.
Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-TIPS.
