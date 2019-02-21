Peter Tork of The Monkees is dead at 77

By Ed Payne | February 21, 2019 at 11:45 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 11:53 AM

(Gray News) - Peter Tork of The Monkees, the made-for-TV pop group from the 1960s, died Thursday. He was 77.

“It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world,” This Facebook account said. “We ask for your kindness and understanding in allowing us to grieve this huge loss privately.”

HIs cause of death wasn’t immediately known, but Tork was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer affecting his tongue, in 2009.

