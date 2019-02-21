Heavy police presence as officers respond to situation in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – WMBF News received calls from viewers Wednesday night about a heavy police situation near Highway 707 in Horry County, near the Island Green Country Club.
WMBF News reporter Erin Edwards was on the scene and saw Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff’s Office and Horry County Fire and Rescue at the scene.
HCPD officials told our news crew that there is no threat to the public.
We’re working to find out exactly why such a large presence was called to the neighborhood.
WMBF News is told by the Horry County police PIO, Mikayla Moskov, that law enforcement is rerouting drivers in the area as officers work on the situation.
Once again, police are stressing that there is no threat to public.
