New details released after man barricades himself inside home

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – New details have been released after a man barricaded himself inside an Horry County home Wednesday, triggering a SWAT team response.
At around 5:20 p.m., the Horry County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to execute a mental health pick-up on Lilly Naz Lane, an Horry police report states. Police say the man became uncooperative and locked himself inside the residence.
Additional officers arrived on scene and saw the man open a rear sliding door while holding knives, the report states. The man retreated inside the residence and “continued to be defiant,” according to the report.
Police say the man had the kitchen stove on high heat and was making the knives “red hot,” as well as boiling a large pot of water and mixing it with spices. According to the report, power to the home was shut down after the man said he was going to burn the house down.
The situation was resolved without incident around 9:10 p.m., Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said. She added the man was not arrested.
