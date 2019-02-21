Myrtle Beach police searching for men wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping

Left: Derick Perry; Right: unidentified suspect (Source: MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff | February 21, 2019 at 2:29 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 2:41 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men wanted for armed robbery.

Information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page states Derick Scott Perry is wanted for first-degree burglary, armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping.

A second unidentified man is wanted for armed robbery.

Both are facing charges in connection with a reported armed robbery that happened Feb. 19 in the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. The two suspects are said to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the MBPD at (843) 918-1382 and reference case No. 19-002674.

