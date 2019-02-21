Monday After the Masters celebrating 25 years

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2019 Monday After the Masters is getting closer and tickets officially went on sale earlier this week.
While the first tee is still about 50 days away, there’s plenty of planning and preparation for this Monday After the Masters milestone.
Over the past 25 years, Hootie & the Blowfish have been able to raise millions for charity through their Monday After the Masters pro-am event. This year, they will be honored and inducted into the Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame.
“Hootie & the Blowfish hosting this event in Myrtle Beach has been great for us in the area as a destination because we get people to travel here on an annual basis just to come to this event,” said Dave Genevro, general manager of Barefoot Resort and Golf.
What started out as a small charity golf outing in Columbia in 1994 has evolved into one of the top celebrity pro-am events in the country.
“For us to be part of it, this will be our 18th year and it’s the highlight of our year,” said Genevro.
From celebrities, former professional athletes, musicians and current PGA golfers, the event attracts nearly 6,000 people each year and has raised more than $7 million for the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation.
“Certainly, what Hootie & the Blowfish have done for golf and their foundation is significant,” said Will Mann, former PGA president.
Tickets for the event went on sale Monday and are expected to be sold out by next week.
For the city of North Myrtle Beach, Monday After the Masters has boosted sports tourists tremendously.
“It’s unusual for an event to stay at one golf course, Barefoot Resort and Golf, for such a long time and that speaks to their hospitality and their service attitude,” said North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Pat Dowling.
That hospitality does not go unnoticed. Genevro and his team spend months making sure everything runs smoothly. Most important, though, is making sure everyone has fun.
“I see this tournament just continuing to grow for the future,” said Genevro.
Monday After the Masters has sold out a dozen consecutive years. Despite last year’s washout, the event still raised more than $350,000 for charity.
