Man speaks out, claims Florence County deputies put him in illegal chokehold

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man who claims that Florence County deputies placed him in an illegal chokehold while he was under arrest spoke out about the incident Wednesday afternoon.
The news conference was held by the National Action Network. The organization said it wants to shed light on the treatment of African-Americans in Florence County.
Tyler Fleming said he got off a Greyhound bus Sunday morning and asked Florence County deputies for directions.
He claimed the officers were aggressive with him while he remained calm.
“He decided to choke me from behind while I was in handcuffs. He slams me to the ground. He proceeds to still choke me. I said, ‘Why are you choking me?’ He said to me, ‘I’m not choking you.’ He whispered things in my ear, he threatened me. He threatened me, my life,” Fleming said.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office released a different account of the incident, saying that Fleming resisted arrest and threatened to kill officers while they ran his information.
The sheriff’s office said it’s investigating the incident and asked the public to reserve judgment until all of the facts are known.
WMBF News will keep you posted when the sheriff’s office releases those findings.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.