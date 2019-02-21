Little boy uses Ring to ask dad very important question

UNDATED (WMBF) – A family’s Ring doorbell came in handy for one little boy who needed the answer to a very important question.
The company posted the video of the little boy getting ahold of his dad through their Ring, while his mother was at a next-door neighbor’s house.
He asks his dad how he can turn on the kid’s channel on the television.
Through the Ring doorbell, the dad instructs his son how to turn on the TV and how to change the channel.
The little boy tells his dad he loves him and then kisses the Ring doorbell.
