2 grocery stores closing in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Southeastern Grocers officials announced Wednesday that they had to make the difficult decision to close two underperforming stores in Horry County.
The company will be closing the BI-LO on North Main Street in North Myrtle Beach and Harveys Supermarket on Church Street in Conway.
“We do not take these decisions lightly, and only make this tough choice after careful consideration of its impact on our associates and our customers has been made,” Southeaster Grocers said in a statement.
The company said it is committed to its associates and the community during the closings.
Officials said the process to close the stores lasts no longer than 30 days and they will regularly share details about special mark-down discounts on the remaining merchandise.
The stores are expected to close on or before March 25.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.