FIRST ALERT: More drizzle, fog and changeable temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Changeable weather, cloudy skies and rain chances will continue through the weekend.
A stationary front will continue to waver back and forth across the region through Saturday. This will lead to more changeable temperatures and occasional bouts of light rain and drizzle at times.
Today’s forecast is a tricky one as the stationary front draped off shore lifts northward through the day. Morning temperatures in the 40s will only slowly climb through the mid morning, then climb more quickly through the mid afternoon. Temperatures will eventually reach the upper 60s along the coast and lower 60s inland. If the front moves through a bit earlier in the day or we see a bit more sunshine, temperatures could reach all the way into the lower 70s. Fog and mist will linger through midday before giving way to cloudy skies by the afternoon.
Tonight will see the front dropping southward once again and lead to more areas of fog and mist tonight with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.
The temperatures will hold steady in the 50s through Friday with another round of mist and light rain at times.
Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies and just a slight risk of a light shower or two. More areas of fog are likely as well. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to near 60.
A big warm up arrives on Sunday as temperatures climb all the way into the lower and middle 70s. A mix of sun and clouds will give way to a brief risk of showers by the afternoon.
