FIRST ALERT: More drizzle, fog and changeable temperatures

Today’s forecast is a tricky one as the stationary front draped off shore lifts northward through the day. Morning temperatures in the 40s will only slowly climb through the mid morning, then climb more quickly through the mid afternoon. Temperatures will eventually reach the upper 60s along the coast and lower 60s inland. If the front moves through a bit earlier in the day or we see a bit more sunshine, temperatures could reach all the way into the lower 70s. Fog and mist will linger through midday before giving way to cloudy skies by the afternoon.