Deputies seize cocaine, meth, cash from home; 1 arrested

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken into custody Wednesday after investigators said they found drugs and guns inside a home.
A search warrant warrant was served on the house around 5 p.m. in the Dovesville community.
“Narcotics Investigators worked diligently to secure a search warrant for this residence on Cedar Ridge Rd.,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Investigators located and seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana and cash.”
Investigators seized 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, 59 grams of cocaine, 4.5 grams of crack cocaine, 84 grams of marijuana and $2,300.
Michael Rakeem Smith, 27, was arrested and taken to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
Investigators will seek charges of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
