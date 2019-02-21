Conway man arrested for allegedly sending nude photos to minors on Snapchat

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man remains behind bars Thursday following his arrest for allegedly sending nude photos to underage minors on Snapchat.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 20-year-old Solar Chase Davis was booked Wednesday on three counts of unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age. His bond was set at $5,000.
According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, officers were called back in October after the juveniles reported getting lewd photos that were sent via Snapchat.
The victims told police Davis used three aliases when sending messages. Officers said the photos showed male genitalia and the suspect wearing what appeared to be a white diaper, the report stated.
According to police, the alleged victims said they knew who the suspect was despite his face not being visible in any of the photos, or in the Snapchat profile he sent the pictures from.
“The juveniles’ Snapchat profiles all had false birthdates showing them as adult age,” the report stated. “At no time did any messages between all parties expose the juveniles’ true age. The conversations between all parties were mutual.”
Initially, a judge would not sign off on a warrant due to the juveniles’ profiles being presented as adults and no evidence to directly identify the suspect, according to the police report.
WMBF News has reached out to law enforcement for more information regarding what changed in the case and ultimately led to the suspect’s arrest on Wednesday.
